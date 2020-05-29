Halle Berry Heats Things Up With Incredible Sports Bra Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Halle Berry definitely heated things up Friday when Women’s Health magazine shared an incredible shot of her rocking a sports bra.

The 53-year-old actress looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking a tan and black sports bra with matching pants for the shoot in what looked like a desert location. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, in part, “It’s #FitnessFriday, and @halleberry has a very important message: You do not need to do hundreds of crunches and situps if you want to strengthen your abs!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women’s Health (@womenshealthmag) on May 29, 2020 at 1:55pm PDT

The “Catwoman” star‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable snaps she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a black swimsuit and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 26, 2020 at 1:27pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 31, 2020 at 12:19pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:16pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jan 8, 2020 at 9:54am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 23, 2019 at 10:23am PST