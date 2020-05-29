Leanna Bartlett Shares Crazy Bikini Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Leanna Bartlett cut loose on Instagram with a recent post.

Bartlett posted a photo of herself wearing a skimpy bikini, and I think there’s a very high chance this snap will have you looking more than once! (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of fire swimsuit shots on the internet today, I think it might be hard to top this one from Bartlett. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look for yourself below. My guess is you’ll like it a bunch! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on May 28, 2020 at 2:51pm PDT

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Bartlett drop down with some fire content on Instagram, but there’s no question she’s an elite talent. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on Apr 30, 2020 at 5:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on Apr 27, 2020 at 4:39pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on Apr 20, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanna Bartlett (@leannabartlett) on Apr 15, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT