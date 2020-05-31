Sara Underwood Goes Naked In Shocking Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Sara Underwood nuked Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar model posted a photo of herself completely naked, and this post might have you looking more than once. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know fire content when we see it here at The Smoke Room. It’s what we do, and this snap from Underwood is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love it! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 28, 2020 at 9:06am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of Underwood. When it comes to burning down the internet, she’s among the best. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more prime examples! You’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 23, 2020 at 1:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 20, 2020 at 7:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 12, 2020 at 9:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on May 16, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT