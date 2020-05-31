Arianny Celeste Lights Instagram On Fire With Swimsuit Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Arianny Celeste nuked Instagram with a recent post.

The American-born UFC octagon girl posted a photo of herself wearing a yellow swimsuit, and you're most certainly not going to want to miss this one.

There's no doubt at all that Celeste is one of the best in the game when it comes to lighting up Instagram, but we'll never complain about getting a reminder.

That's exactly what she accomplished here. Give it a look below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on May 24, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

Will it ever get old watching Celeste burn the internet down to the ground? The answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no.

When she decides to bring the heat, you know you're in for a great show! Here are a few more of her insane posts!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on May 17, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on May 6, 2020 at 12:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arianny Celeste UFC® (@ariannyceleste) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:29pm PDT