Nude Photo Of Jennifer Aniston Being Auctioned For Charity

A nude photo of actress Jennifer Aniston will be auctioned off for coronavirus relief funding.

Let me repeat that. A nude photo of one of the hottest women on the planet will be auctioned off and all the proceeds will go to a good cause. (RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Black Bikini Top From Jaw-Dropping Cover Spread)

Aniston shared the photo to be auctioned Saturday on her Instagram with all the details.

“My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits – including mine ☺️- for COVID-19 relief… 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction,” Aniston captioned the photo. (RELATED: Larsa Pippen Wears Sports Bra In Stunning Instagram Picture)

The most important thing to note here is that you could own an amazing shot of Aniston and know your money was helping out with coronavirus.

Aniston is arguably the hottest woman to ever live. Let’s take a look here.

I mean, it’s hard for these photos to get any better than they already are. Aniston is a queen and I wonder how much that nude photo will end up selling for. My guess is a pretty big number.