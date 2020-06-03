Alessandra Ambrosio Heats Things Up With Terrific Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely heated things up Wednesday when Elle France magazine shared a terrific swimsuit shot of her on Instagram.

The 39-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap rocking two-piece swimsuit bottoms with a tan and white tank top for the latest issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, per Google translate, “Earth of sienna, burnt ocher or total nude, the jersey, this season, will be sensual or not. A summer on the surface.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on Jun 3, 2020 at 12:20am PDT

Lucky for us, the former lingerie model and magazine have also shared a handful of pictures/clips from the stunning shoot for the issue. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Check them out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on May 29, 2020 at 4:11am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE (@ellefr) on May 30, 2020 at 4:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 30, 2020 at 3:10pm PDT

The supermodel’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an ivory swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 30, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 2, 2020 at 2:04pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 5, 2020 at 3:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Apr 17, 2020 at 2:47pm PDT