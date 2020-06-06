Bar Refaeli Shares Several Amazing Bikini Pictures On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Bar Refaeli destroyed Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar model posted several photos of herself wearing a bikini, and I can guarantee you’ll want to see them all. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

They’re not just impressive by Refaeli’s high standards, but there’s a high chance they’ll be the best shots you see all day. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below and decide for yourself what you think! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jun 5, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a huge fan of what Refaeli does on Instagram. When it comes to burning it down. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Very few can do it better. Here are a few more prime examples for any who needs more proof. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 23, 2020 at 7:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 21, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on May 18, 2020 at 6:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Apr 20, 2020 at 4:07am PDT