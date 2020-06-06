Lorena Duran Wears Black Swimsuit In Instagram Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran destroyed Instagram with a recent post.

Duran, who is known for pushing the limits online, posted a photo of herself wearing a black swimsuit for her fans to see. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In terms of fire content on the internet today, I think there’s a high chance this shot will be among the best. It’s that impressive. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 5, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking that’s another classic example of Duran’s ability to heat up the internet. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Lorena! Now, let’s enjoy a few more of her great photos! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 27, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 26, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 11, 2020 at 4:57am PDT