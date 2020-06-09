Kelsey Merritt Shares Outstanding Swimsuit Picture On Instagram
Kelsey Merritt tore up Instagram with a recent swimsuit picture.
Merritt, who is quickly becoming one of the biggest stars in the modeling game, posted a photo of herself in a swimsuit, and this one isn’t too tough to look at. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
We all know what Merritt is capable of on Instagram, but it feels like it’s been a long time since we last saw her drop some heat. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Well, this snap is proof she’s as great as ever. Give it a look below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
You know you’re never going to have a bad time online whenever Merritt is out here bringing this kind of heat for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate. Take a look at a few more of her fire posts below! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram