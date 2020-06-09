Lindsey Pelas Stuns On Instagram With Lingerie Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Lindsey Pelas burned up Instagram with a Tuesday post.

Pelas, who has a staggering nine million followers, posted a photo of herself wearing black lingerie, and it’s absolutely insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In case you were wondering, I can promise her fans quickly fell in love with this shot. I know that because it generated thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Jun 9, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT

You know you’re in for a crazy time on Instagram whenever Pelas is out here dropping straight heat like this for her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That’s just a fact, and there’s no doubt about that at all. Here are a few more times she shocked and stunned us all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on May 19, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on May 13, 2020 at 11:01am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Apr 4, 2020 at 3:22pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LINDSEY PELAS (@lindseypelas) on Mar 13, 2020 at 3:43pm PDT