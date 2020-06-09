Stella Maxwell Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Lingerie Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Stella Maxwell definitely heated things up Tuesday when Maxim magazine shared a jaw-dropping photo in lingerie from her shoot.

The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the snap with her back to the camera wearing white thong briefs with no bra. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “@stellamaxwell photographed exclusively for Maxim by @gilles_bensimon styling by @christianssonparis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The lingerie model‘s social media account is quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing a black one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

