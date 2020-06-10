Elizabeth Hurley Posts Scandalous Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Elizabeth Hurley heated up Instagram with a Wednesday post.

Hurley posted a photo of herself taking a bath, and I think there’s a high chance that you’re going to want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the spicy picture. It garnered thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to love what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 10, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

You’d have to be out of your mind to not be a huge fan of what Hurley does when it comes to lighting up the web for all of her fans. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more times she stunned us all on Instagram! Enjoy them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jun 9, 2020 at 6:27am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on May 17, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on May 1, 2020 at 3:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 24, 2020 at 12:11pm PDT