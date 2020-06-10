Paulina Porizkova Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Topless Shot
Paulina Porizkova definitely got everyone’s attention Wednesday when she posted a jaw-dropping topless shot on Instagram with her followers.
The 55-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the great snap wearing no top with just white bikini bottoms while in the water.
She didn't have to explain much about the incredible post and simply captioned it, in part, "My Instagram feed is my home here. I bare my soul and occasionally, the rest of me. My door is always open, whether I'm home or not. And all of you are welcome in."
The supermodel's social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a metallic gold bikini and looking sensational!
