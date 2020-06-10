Leomie Anderson Smolders In Racy Pink Lingerie Shots
Leomie Anderson hands down won the day Wednesday when she posted several racy lingerie shots on Instagram with her followers.
The 27-year-old Victoria's Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the series of snaps rocking a sheer pink bra and matching underwear from her latest shoot.
She didn't explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, "I'm just going to leave these here."
The lingerie model's social media account is always quite the treat with some fantastic pictures she's shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black bikini and looking sensational.
Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
