Izabel Goulart Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Green Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Izabel Goulart hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping green bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the snap wearing a bright green and yellow two-piece swimsuit while in a tree. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “L’Olivier.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jun 11, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jun 3, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Feb 17, 2020 at 11:58am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Jan 2, 2020 at 3:49pm PST

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Nov 11, 2015 at 1:55pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izabel Goulart (@izabelgoulart) on Dec 1, 2016 at 10:30am PST