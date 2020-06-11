Izabel Goulart Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Green Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Izabel Goulart hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping green bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.

The 35-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the snap wearing a bright green and yellow two-piece swimsuit while in a tree. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “L’Olivier.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking black lingerie and looking sensational.

 

Not to mention, a handful from her appearances in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that are truly can’t-miss!

 

