Lorena Duran Heats Up Instagram With Awesome Swimsuit Pictures

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

Duran, who is known for being one of the fastest rising stars in the industry, posted two photos of herself wearing a white swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Now, are these the most insane pictures we’ve ever seen out of Duran? I’d have to say no, but they’re still absolutely worth your time. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at both below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 12, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

What are we all thinking about this post from Duran? I’m thinking that’s a classic example of her elite status when it comes to burning up the web. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Lorena! It’s always a fun time whenever she’s bringing the heat. Here are a few more times she had herself a day online! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 9, 2020 at 4:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 5, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 27, 2020 at 4:40am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT