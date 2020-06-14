Genie Bouchard Shares Outstanding Instagram Picture
Genie Bouchard didn’t let her fans down with a Sunday post.
Bouchard, who is a tennis star from Canada, posted a scandalous photo of herself for her fans to see, and it’s not too bad. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Now, it’s not the most insane shot we’ve ever seen. That much is for sure. Not by a country mile, but that doesn’t mean you’ll want to miss it. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
It will never get old watching Bouchard just burn the internet down to the ground like it’s no big deal at all. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
When she decides to start a fire online, you know you’re in for a show. For anyone who doesn’t believe me, you can take a look at a few more examples below. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram