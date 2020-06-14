Maxim Shares Insane Instagram Picture Of Lais Ribeiro

share on facebook tweet this

Maxim burned up Instagram with a Sunday picture of Lais Ribeiro.

The popular publication posted a scandalous photo of Ribeiro, and I think there’s a very high chance you’ll want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We know amazing pictures when we see them here at The Smoke Room, and there’s no doubt at all this one is up to our high standards. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. I think you’re going to like it a lot! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on Jun 14, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

There are very few women capable of keeping up with Ribeiro when she decides to cut it loose on Instagram. That’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she tore it up online! Enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on May 7, 2020 at 2:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Mar 26, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Jan 31, 2020 at 4:09pm PST