Britney Spears Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Britney Spears hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 38-year-old pop star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a pink, black and white two piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I did it I finally cut bangs!!!!!!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jun 15, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT

The “Womanizer” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Britney Spears’ Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking a blue snakeskin bikini and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 8, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:05am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 9, 2020 at 8:17pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 20, 2019 at 12:25pm PST