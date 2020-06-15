Britney Spears Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Pink Bikini Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Britney Spears hands down won the day Monday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 38-year-old pop star looked absolutely amazing as she posed for the snap wearing a pink, black and white two piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun at the beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “I did it I finally cut bangs!!!!!!”  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The “Womanizer” hitmaker’s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Britney Spears’ Birthday With These Jaw-Dropping Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her rocking a blue snakeskin bikini and looking sensational!

 

