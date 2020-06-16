Courteney Cox Shows Off Bikini Body In Stunning Instagram Video

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Actress Courteney Cox absolutely scorched the internet with her latest bikini appearance.

Cox shared a video of herself diving into a pool after getting a running start. She’s wearing a tiny black bikini and she looks absolutely amazing in it.

Gracefully diving into this next year… #oaf

“Gracefully diving into this year…” Cox captioned her video. Cox shared the video to celebrate her 56th birthday. (RELATED: Josephine Skriver Wears Bikini Top In Outstanding Instagram Photo)

Well I will say Cox does not look like she’s 56 at all. I need to know what fitness routine she’s doing, so I know how to look like Cox by the time I’m 56 too.

This isn’t the first time we’ve gotten a glimpse at Cox’s amazing body. Last summer we got another glimpse after she posted a cute video in reverse of her jumping into the pool. (RELATED: Alessandra Ambrosio Shares Several Awesome Swimsuit Pictures On Instagram)

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it….only took me ten years,” Cox captioned the cute video.

Cox is one of the hottest actresses to come out of the 90s. She really shot up in fame after her role in “Friends.”

Check out some of these amazing looks from the past.

