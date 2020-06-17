Chrissy Teigen Receives Boob Cake After Having Her Breast Implants Removed

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Model Chrissy Teigen was gifted a cake shaped like boobs after having her breast implants removed.

Teigen was given the cake by friends Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon, according to her Instagram stories posted Tuesday. The cake featured boobs in a black bra with a tombstone on top with reading “RIP 2006 2020.”

Teigen first revealed she was having her breast implants removed in May after she shared that she was getting a coronavirus test on Twitter.

“I’m getting my boobs out!” Teigen captioned a photo. “They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot)

“No biggie!” she continued. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

I’m not sure exactly why Teigen got implants to begin with. She has always had a great body, but if you get them taken out, cake seems like the perfect way to celebrate. Teigen has great friends with a great sense of humor.

