Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Shot
Manuel Alvarez Hernandez hands down won the day Thursday when she shared a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her followers.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap rocking a lime green two-piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “My favorite kind of days.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one photo of her rocking a racy one-piece suit and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning shoot for the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram