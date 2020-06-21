Izabel Goulart Lights Up Instagram With Bikini Video
Izabel Goulart had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.
Goulart, who is from Brazil, posted a video of herself taking a dip wearing a skimpy bikini, and you don’t want to miss this post. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Goulart drop some straight heat online, but this post is downright incredible. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. I think you’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
What are we all thinking about this post from Goulart? I’m thinking it’s another golden example of her elite skills online. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
When she decides to bring the heat, you know you’re in for a great show. Here are a few more prime examples to enjoy! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram