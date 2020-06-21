January Jones Drops Awesome Picture On Instagram

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

January Jones gave her fans a bit of a show with a recent Instagram post.

The star actress posted a photo of herself in what appears to be a blue swimsuit, and I can promise you’ll want to see this one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It’s been a minute or two since we last saw Jones drop down from the clouds with some awesome shots. Well, this post is proof she’s as great as ever. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You’re going to love what you find! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Will it ever get old watching Jones tear down the internet like it’s no big deal at all? The answer to that is obvious, and the answer is no. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

When she cuts it loose online, you know you’re in for an amazing time. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Paige Spiranac Wears Skimpy Bikini In Unreal Instagram Picture
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram
Yanet Garcia Wears Pink Swimsuit In Stunning Instagram Picture