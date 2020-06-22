Jhenny Andrade Rocks Instagram With Stunning Picture

share on facebook tweet this

Jhenny Andrade tore down Instagram with a recent post.

Andrade, who is from Brazil and is a UFC octagon girl, posted a photo of herself wearing a sexy outfit for her fans to see.

It didn't take long at all for her fans to notice the unreal picture. I know that because it quickly got thousands of likes.

Give it a look below. I think you're going to like what you find!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jun 19, 2020 at 1:11pm PDT

What are we all thinking here? I'm thinking that's another prime example of Andrade's ability to tear down the internet with ease.

Well done, Jhenny! Now, let's all take a look at a few times she really heated things up online!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on Jun 13, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on May 29, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhenny Andrade UFC Girl (@jhenny) on May 22, 2020 at 3:07pm PDT