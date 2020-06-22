Meet Maxim Magazine’s New Cover Girl, Rapper Saweetie

share on facebook tweet this

Maxim magazine definitely got everyone’s attention Monday when the outlet revealed that rapper Saweetie was their newest cover model.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper, looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the cover shot rocking a metallic silver one-piece swimsuit for the July/August issue. ” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Meet Maxim’s July/August cover model, Saweetie. The rapper dishes on her rise to superstardom, her new project Pretty B*tch Music, and excelling in life. For more on @saweetie go to maxim.com, link in bio.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Taking a look at the performer’s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoot to her swimsuit-clad trips. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking a white bikini and looking sensational!

