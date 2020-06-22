Sofia Vergara Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Sofia Vergara hands down won the day when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit shot Sunday on Instagram with her followers.

The 47-year-old actress looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snap wearing a racy lace one piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Summer #tb Mykonos.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

 

The “Modern Family” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her posing topless on the beach and looking amazing!

 

