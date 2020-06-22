Sofia Vergara Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Sofia Vergara hands down won the day when she shared a jaw-dropping throwback swimsuit shot Sunday on Instagram with her followers.

The 47-year-old actress looked absolutely perfect as she posed for the snap wearing a racy lace one piece swimsuit while soaking up some sun.

She didn't explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Summer #tb Mykonos."

The “Modern Family” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one shot of her posing topless on the beach and looking amazing!

