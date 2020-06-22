Leomie Anderson Smolders In Red And Blue String Bikini Shot
Leomie Anderson did her best to torch the internet Monday when she posted a handful of racy bikini shots on Instagram with her followers.
The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely fantastic as she strutted her stuff wearing a red and blue string two-piece swimsuit in the snaps she shared. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Shank on my waist roley on my wrist.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.
Here are a few that really stand out, including one snap of her wearing pink lingerie and looking sensational!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram