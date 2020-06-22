Leomie Anderson Smolders In Red And Blue String Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Leomie Anderson did her best to torch the internet Monday when she posted a handful of racy bikini shots on Instagram with her followers.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely fantastic as she strutted her stuff wearing a red and blue string two-piece swimsuit in the snaps she shared. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Shank on my waist roley on my wrist.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 22, 2020 at 10:52am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that really stand out, including one snap of her wearing pink lingerie and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jun 10, 2020 at 11:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 24, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Apr 12, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Feb 14, 2020 at 3:10am PST

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:21pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:47am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leomie Anderson (@leomieanderson) on Nov 13, 2019 at 9:59am PST