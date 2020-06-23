Emily Ratajkowski Stuns Internet With Hot New Look

share on facebook tweet this

Model Emily Ratajkowski shocked fans after dying her brunette locks blonde.

Ratajkowski shared a video showing off her new color Tuesday on her Instagram account. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Wins Day With Black Lingerie Shot On Instagram)

“BLONDE,” she captioned the photo. “Thank you @kerastase_official.”

I love when models make shocking changes to their appearance like this. They have so much confidence that they’re going to look good no matter what that they end up taking so much more risk than the average person. (RELATED: Lindsey Pelas Drops Insane Picture On Instagram)

I mean, look at her. She’s absolutely gorgeous as a blonde. Ratajkowski was also gorgeous as a brunette.

Take a look.

Ratajkowski is the type of woman who was blessed with good looks and a good skin tone. She won’t ever look bad just because she changed the color of her hair.

The model has also been showing off her body during this quarantine. Honestly, Ratajkowski’s Instagram game has been extremely on point lately. (RELATED:Brittney Palmer Shares Sizzling Bikini Picture On Instagram)

Enjoy these throwbacks.

We’ll have to see how long it takes before Ratajkowski is back to being a brunette. When it comes down to it, she’s a brunette at heart.