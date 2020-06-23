Kylie Jenner Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Black Lingerie Shot
Kylie Jenner hands down won the day Tuesday when she posted a jaw-dropping lingerie shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 22-year-old reality TV star looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snap wearing little more than a sheer black bra with white trim. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the racy post and simply captioned it, “last night.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a floral bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, a handful from her appearance in GQ magazine and Playboy that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram