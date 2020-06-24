Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years

share on facebook tweet this

Kelly Ripa revealed how she and husband Mark Consuelos keep things spicy in their marriage after 24 years and three kids.

"I fell in love with Mark [Consuelos] the day I met him [on the set of ABC soap opera "All My Children], " the 49-year-old talk show host explained in a clip shared by Page Six in a piece published Tuesday. "The day I met him, I just knew."

At one point, she reveals how after 24 years of marriage the two still keep things hot in bed.

“We were pliable to each other,” the host of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” shared in the video. “We really, like, learned, we learned each other well…”

As previously reported, Ripa’s husband recently revealed their daughter, Lola, walked in on them having sex on Father’s Day.

“Well, she opened the door is what happened,” Consuelos explained. “She opened the door, it was late morning and it was Father’s Day.”

“So she opens the door … and we’re like, ‘Ah, close the door, knock,” he added. “What are you doing?'”

“She shuts the door and you hear, ‘You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is gray!'” Ripa added.

The couple surprised everyone in 1996 when reports surfaced the two had eloped and got married in Las Vegas, NV. The two also have three kids together.