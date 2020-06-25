Bella Thorne Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Orange Bikini Shots
Bella Thorne definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.
The 22-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the series of snaps rocking a terrific bright orange two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Wanna go for a swim?” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)
View this post on Instagram
The former “Disney Channel” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram