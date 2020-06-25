Bella Thorne Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Orange Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Bella Thorne definitely heated things up Thursday when she shared a couple of jaw-dropping bikini shots on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 22-year-old actress looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the series of snaps rocking a terrific bright orange two-piece swimsuit. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Wanna go for a swim?” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 25, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

The former “Disney Channel” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Jun 16, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 21, 2020 at 12:33pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on May 2, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 9, 2020 at 10:16am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Mar 14, 2020 at 12:16pm PDT