Frida Aasen Torches Internet With Handful Of Blue Lingerie Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Frida Aasen did her best to torch the internet on Thursday when she shared a handful of racy lingerie shots with her followers.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing a navy blue lace bra with matching underwear and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Digitals time.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jun 25, 2020 at 8:11am PDT

The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing string bikini and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Jun 13, 2020 at 4:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 30, 2020 at 4:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Mar 18, 2020 at 5:17am PDT

Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Feb 6, 2019 at 7:14am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 29, 2018 at 4:49am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frida Aasen (@frida_aasen) on Nov 25, 2018 at 11:24am PST