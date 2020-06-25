Frida Aasen Torches Internet With Handful Of Blue Lingerie Shots
Frida Aasen did her best to torch the internet on Thursday when she shared a handful of racy lingerie shots with her followers.
The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the snaps wearing a navy blue lace bra with matching underwear and high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Digitals time.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
The lingerie model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])
Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her wearing string bikini and looking sensational.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual underwear show that are truly can’t-miss!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram