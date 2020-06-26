Jessica Simpson Wins Day With Jaw-Dropping Print Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Jessica Simpson hands down won the day Friday when she posted a jaw-dropping bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 39-year-old actress/singer looked absolutely stunning as she posed with her back to the camera wearing a white and chocolate cow-print two piece swimsuit and a black cowboy hat. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “YEE-HAW to my final days in my 30’s.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The superstar actress‘ social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad outings. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her posing topless with just bikini bottoms.

