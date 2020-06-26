Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her ‘New’ Breasts As She Updates Fans On Her Condition After Surgery

share on facebook tweet this

Chrissy Teigen showed off her “new” breasts as she gave an update to her fans on her recovery after having breast surgery.

The 34-year-old super model posted a clip on her Instagram story and said her recovery was going “so well” as she revealed her “new boob” after having breast surgery to remove her implants. The post was noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

She also gave her millions of followers an up-close view of the work done while sharing her absence on social media was simply because she’s enjoying spending time with her kids.

“We’re having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making,” Teigen explained.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me,” she added. “And here’s my new boob. Yay!”

As previously reported, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she was having the surgery because she was tired of her clothes not fitting.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” Teigen explained. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

“No biggie,” she added. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

At the age of 20, Chrissy had the surgery to fill them out.

“I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,’ she previously told Glamour UK. ‘It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky!’

“Honestly, I kept them the same cup size,” she added. “I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer. I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift.”

The SI Swimsuit model continued, while noting that “I think you’re supposed to replace (implants) every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about (the risks) of surgery, and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'”