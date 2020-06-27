Camille Kostek Shares Awesome Swimsuit Picture On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Camille Kostek burned up Instagram with a recent shot.

Kostek, who is a major hit at The Smoke Room, posted a photo of herself wearing a swimsuit at the beach, and it’s awesome. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We all know what Kostek is capable of on Instagram. It’s not a secret at all. She’s a superstar, and it never hurts to get a reminder of that fact. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That’s exactly what she did here. Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Jun 26, 2020 at 4:54pm PDT

When it comes to fire content on the internet, there are very few women capable of keeping up with Kostek, and that’s just a fact. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She regularly brings the heat, and that’s why we’re such big fans. Now, let’s all take a gander at a few more of her amazing pictures. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on May 26, 2020 at 7:05pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Apr 22, 2020 at 12:46pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek) on Apr 13, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT