Genevieve Morton Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Genevieve Morton tore up Instagram with a recent snap.
Morton, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted several photos of herself from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and she was topless in one of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take long at all for her loyal fans to notice the spicy post. I know that because the post quickly generated thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not down for what Morton does on Instagram. When it comes to dominating the web, she’s better than most. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
She’s a superstar in every sense of the word, and her Instagram feed is straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram