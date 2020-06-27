Genevieve Morton Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Genevieve Morton tore up Instagram with a recent snap.

Morton, who is a major fan favorite at The Smoke Room, posted several photos of herself from a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot, and she was topless in one of them. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her loyal fans to notice the spicy post. I know that because the post quickly generated thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below. You won’t be disappointed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not down for what Morton does on Instagram. When it comes to dominating the web, she’s better than most. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

She’s a superstar in every sense of the word, and her Instagram feed is straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Genevieve Morton (@genevievemorton) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Genevieve Morton Goes Topless In Shocking Instagram Picture
Lorena Rae Goes Naked In Crazy Instagram Picture
Check Out Samantha Hoopes' Greatest Moments On Instagram