Lorena Duran Posts Fire Bikini Video On Instagram

share on facebook tweet this

Lorena Duran had herself a day on Instagram with a recent post.

The superstar model posted a video of herself at the beach wearing a skimpy bikini, and this one is the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Duran is becoming a major star in the modeling game, and one of the reasons why is because of her insane Instagram account. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This post is a blunt reminder of her skills. Give it a watch below! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 25, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not a big fan of what Duran does on Instagram. Burning down the web is the name of the game, and she’s great at it. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she shocked us all. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 22, 2020 at 5:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 12, 2020 at 4:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on Jun 14, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENA DURAN (@imlorenaduran) on May 14, 2020 at 12:12pm PDT