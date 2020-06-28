Casi Davis Wears Black Bikini In Awesome Instagram Pictures

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Casi Davis destroyed Instagram with a recent swimsuit post.

The superstar model posted several photos of herself wearing a black bikini, and this post is downright insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

It also didn’t take long at all for her fans to notice the incredible shots. How do I know that? Well it didn’t take much time at all before they got thousands and thousands of likes. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Take a look at them all below. You’re going to love what you see! (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on

We all know Davis is a star, and she’s not a star because she holds back when it comes to burning up the internet. She’s a star because she regularly pushes the limits. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Here are a few more times she impressed us all! I think you’re going to like them all! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassandre (@casidavis) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Casi Davis Wears Black Bikini In Awesome Instagram Pictures
Lyna Perez Wears Blue Bikini In Instagram Picture
Viki Odintcova Wears White Lingerie In Fire Instagram Picture