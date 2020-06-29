Khloé Kardashian Makes Headlines With Jaw-Dropping New Look

share on facebook tweet this

Khloé Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed off her new jaw-dropping look to celebrate turning another year older.

The 36-year-old reality star posted pictures on Instagram Sunday showing her rocking long brunette locks while wearing a sheer metallic gold mini dress. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the surprising new do and simply captioned her post, “Birthday Glam Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw… I’m loving my brown hair.”(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 28, 2020 at 10:07pm PDT

“I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now,” she added. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 24, 2020 at 12:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 10, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 5, 2020 at 11:48am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 2, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Happy birthday!