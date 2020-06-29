Khloé Kardashian Makes Headlines With Jaw-Dropping New Look

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Khloé Kardashian definitely got everyone’s attention when she showed off her new jaw-dropping look to celebrate turning another year older.

The 36-year-old reality star posted pictures on Instagram Sunday showing her rocking long brunette locks while wearing a sheer metallic gold mini dress. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the surprising new do and simply captioned her post, “Birthday Glam Tomorrow I’m flooding my time-line with party pics. Btw… I’m loving my brown hair.”(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

 

“I never thought I would say that lol blonde still owns my heart but this brown is giving me a little something right now,” she added. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black one-piece swimsuit and looking sensational.

 

Happy birthday!

