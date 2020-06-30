Rapper Saweetie Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Braless Lingerie Shot From Maxim Cover Shoot

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Rapper Saweetie definitely heated things up Tuesday when Maxim magazine shared a braless lingerie snap of her from her shoot.

The 26-year-old rapper, born Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper, looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot wearing no bra and just white underwear underneath a totally sheer metallic gold dress.  (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “@saweetie photographed exclusively for Maxim by @brandonalmengo.” (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

Luckily for us, the magazine has also shared a handful of other pictures from her stunning appearances in the July/August issue. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Check them out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAXIM (@maximmag) on

The performer’s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoot to her swimsuit-clad trips.

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print swimsuit and looking sensational!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @saweetie on

Katie Jerkovich

Entertainment Reporter
Follow Katie Jerkovich on Twitter

Trending

Rapper Saweetie Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Braless Lingerie Shot From Maxim Cover Shoot
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Here's 142 Photos Of VS Angel Josephine Skriver In Her Skivvies [SLIDESHOW]
Paige Spiranac Wears Skimpy Bikini In Unreal Instagram Picture