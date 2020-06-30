Rapper Saweetie Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Braless Lingerie Shot From Maxim Cover Shoot
Rapper Saweetie definitely heated things up Tuesday when Maxim magazine shared a braless lingerie snap of her from her shoot.
The 26-year-old rapper, born Diamanté Quiava Valentin Harper, looked absolutely incredible as she posed for the shot wearing no bra and just white underwear underneath a totally sheer metallic gold dress.
The magazine didn't explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, "@saweetie photographed exclusively for Maxim by @brandonalmengo."
Luckily for us, the magazine has also shared a handful of other pictures from her stunning appearances in the July/August issue.
Check them out!
The performer’s social media account is also quite the treat with some incredible pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoot to her swimsuit-clad trips.
Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking an animal-print swimsuit and looking sensational!
