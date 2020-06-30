Robin Holzken Wins Day With White Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Robin Holzken definitely won the day Tuesday when she posted a terrific bikini shot on Instagram for her followers.

The 21-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model looked terrific as she posed for the snap wearing a white two-piece swimsuit top. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and captioned it with nothing except a seashell. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jun 30, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat, with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one picture of her posing topless poolside and looking sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jun 20, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Apr 19, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Mar 14, 2020 at 11:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jan 13, 2020 at 10:14am PST

Not to mention, a handful of snaps from her appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jun 21, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on Jun 14, 2019 at 9:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Marjolein Holzken (@robinholzken) on May 10, 2019 at 9:02am PDT