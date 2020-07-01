Kim Kardashian’s New Jaw-Dropping Look Is Making Headlines

share on facebook tweet this

Kim Kardashian’s new jaw-dropping look rocking red hair instead of her signature brunette locks is making headlines and it’s not hard to see why.

It all comes after video surfaced online of the 39-year-old reality star with bright red hair and showing off her darker roots. The video was posted by her hair stylist, Chris Appleton. The post was noted by Vogue magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

In the post, he explained how the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star went with a new look and made it clear it was not a wig! (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Red head, it’s NOT a wig before you start with that shit,” Appleton explained. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

Check it out!

“I love that it wasn’t an expected choice, everyone sees her experimenting with blonde or platinum but the red was a fresh and surprising change,” he added.

In the video, the Kardashian explained, “You guys I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?”

It really is a striking look for the reality star and we have to admit it looks terrific! What do you think?