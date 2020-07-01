Bar Refaeli Shares Amazing Bikini Pictures On Instagram
Bar Refaeli destroyed Instagram with a Wednesday swimsuit post.
The Israeli model posted two photos of herself wearing a blue bikini, and these are the definition of a sight for sore eyes. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
It also didn’t take her loyal followers long at all to notice the post. I know that because it currently has more than 20,000 likes in an hour, which we all know is a good sign. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
Give both a look below. You’re going to be very impressed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
View this post on Instagram
I don’t know what to tell you if you’re not impressed by what Refaeli does on Instagram. Her feed is nothing but straight fire. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
While you’re here, I suggest you take a look at a few more of her amazing snaps! (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram