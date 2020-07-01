Danielle Herrington Wins Day With Terrific Bikini Clip

share on facebook tweet this

Danielle Herrington hands down won the day Wednesday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine shared a jaw-dropping bikini clip of her.

The 27-year-old SI Swimsuit cover model looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed for the video wearing a strapless white two-piece swimsuit during her shoot for the swimsuit issue. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Looking like July, feeling like January! @danielle_herrington_ makes posing in the cold look easy. Do you think you could handle modeling a bikini in the freezing cold?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips all over the world. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Here are a few that really stood out, including one snap of her rocking purple lingerie and looking amazing.

Not to mention, a handful from her stunning appearances in the annual swimsuit issue that are truly can’t-miss!

