Kelsea Ballerini Heats Things Up With Terrific Orange Bikini Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Kelsea Ballerini definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when she shared a terrific bikini shot on Instagram with her millions of followers.

The 26-year-old country music star looked absolutely fantastic as she posed for the snap wearing a one-shoulder bright orange two-piece swimsuit while poolside. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “a year ago in Greece // where in the world are you wishing you could adventure to this summer?” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jul 2, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

The country singer‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her trips down the red carpet. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a white string bikini and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 27, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on May 9, 2020 at 6:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Jan 2, 2020 at 3:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Dec 20, 2019 at 1:13pm PST