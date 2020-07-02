Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Wins Day With Series Of Damaris Lewis Bikini Shots

share on facebook tweet this

Damaris Lewis definitely won the day Thursday when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a couple of terrific bikini shots of her on Instagram.

The 29-year-old SI Swimsuit model looked fantastic as she posed for the series of snaps rocking a floral two-piece swimsuit and a peach striped one. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, “Jumping into this holiday weekend Damaris Lewis style @damarislewis.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 2, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

The swimsuit model‘s social media account is always quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking red one-piece suit and looking sensational!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis) on Jun 11, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis) on Mar 2, 2020 at 4:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis) on Dec 15, 2019 at 10:46am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis) on May 21, 2019 at 4:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damaris Lewis (@damarislewis) on Jul 11, 2018 at 8:32am PDT