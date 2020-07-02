Karlie Kloss Torches Internet With Racy Braless Cropped Shirt Shot

share on facebook tweet this

Karlie Kloss did her best to torch the internet when V magazine shared a racy snap of the supermodel going braless wearing a cropped shirt.

The 27-year-old Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the black and white snap wearing no bra and just a cropped white T-shirt for the calendar shoot. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The magazine didn’t explain much about the terrific post and simply captioned it, “Welcome to July! The next model in our annual V Calendar, presented by @guess, is @karliekloss!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The lingerie model‘s social media account is also quite the treat with some unforgettable pictures she’s shared from her various fashion photo shoots to her swimsuit-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including one snap of her rocking a black one-piece and looking terrific.

