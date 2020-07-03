Celebrate The 4th Of July With The Hottest Patriotic Bikini Pics

share on facebook tweet this

4th of July is the best holiday in the United States, and the best way to celebrate it is to find the most patriotic swimsuit you can find.

To help you celebrate, we put together this list of celebrities who have modeled the American flag and other patriotic colors in the best way possible.

Let’s start with this video by Alessandra Ambrosio. The Brazilian model shared this video in 2016 while celebrating the most American holiday ever in the most American way ever.

Ambrosio looks amazing in the red, white and blue, but so did actress Bella Thorne in this plunging one-piece. (RELATED: Karlie Kloss Torches Internet With Racy Braless Cropped Shirt Shot)

Kylie Jenner got in theme and patriotic last year with the hottest blue tie-dye bikini in 2019. She showed off her toned abs and amazing figure in a mirror selfie on Instagram.

We can’t forget the Queen of bikinis Gigi Hadid rocking a red, white and blue striped swimsuit on a past 4th of July. I mean look at her. She looks absolutely amazing.

Patriotic bikinis have to be the best part of the holiday right after honoring the freedom we have as Americans. I hope you spend some time in a patriotic bikini (or swim trunks) to celebrate this amazing day.