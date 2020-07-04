Kelly Gale Rocks Instagram With Insanely Wild Picture

Smoke Room Staff | Contributor

Kelly Gale did her best to burn down Instagram with a recent post.

Gale, who is a massive hit at The Smoke Room, posted an insanely scandalous photo for her fans, and this one is insane. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

We’re all used to seeing Gale torch down the web like it’s no big deal at all, but this snap might be in a league of its own. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Give it a look below, and decide for yourself what you think. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

What are we all thinking about this fire post from Gale? I’m thinking that’s a great example of what she’s capable of when she turns the heat on. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Well done, Kelly! Now, let’s enjoy a few more times she shocked and stunned us all. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Gale (@kellybellyboom) on

Smoke Room Staff

Contributor

Trending

Hailey Clauson Wears White Bikini In Instagram Picture
Genevieve Morton Lights Up Instagram With Incredible Swimsuit Picture
Here Are The Smoke Room's Women Of The Year [SLIDESHOW]
Check Out The Hottest And Most Patriotic Looks In Honor Of 4th Of July